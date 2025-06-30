Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Declares $0.10 Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2025

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. announces a $0.10 cash dividend per share for Q2 2025, payable August 8.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has announced a cash dividend of $0.10 per share for both its voting and non-voting common stock, along with a similar dividend of $0.10 per notional share for its issued warrants, for the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2025. This second quarter dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on July 18, 2025, with payment scheduled for August 8, 2025. Pathfinder Bancorp operates Pathfinder Bank, serving Central New York communities and focusing on local customer service through a range of consumer, mortgage, and commercial loan products. The press release also notes that future results may vary due to a variety of economic and regulatory factors.

Announcement of a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on both voting and non-voting common stock, indicating financial stability and profitability for the company.

The dividend payment, beneficial to shareholders, demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to investors.

The scheduled payment date for the dividend offers clarity and transparency for shareholders, enhancing investor confidence.

The declaration of a cash dividend of only $0.10 per share may signal limited profitability or cash flow issues, as it is a modest return for shareholders.

Potential volatility in the future earnings of the company is highlighted, with multiple external factors mentioned that could significantly impact financial performance.

The press release emphasizes reliance on local markets, which may limit growth opportunities compared to competitors with broader geographic reach.

What is the recent cash dividend declared by Pathfinder Bancorp?

Pathfinder Bancorp has declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on its common stock for Q2 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on August 8, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 18, 2025.

Who is the CEO of Pathfinder Bancorp?

James A. Dowd is the President and CEO of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.

Where can I find more information about Pathfinder Bank?

Additional information can be found at pathfinderbank.com and ir.pathfinderbank.com.

What types of services does Pathfinder Bank offer?

Pathfinder Bank offers consumer, mortgage, commercial loans, and investment services to individuals and businesses.

$PBHC Insider Trading Activity

$PBHC insiders have traded $PBHC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD TASCARELLA (Retired Executive Vice Pres.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,247 shares for an estimated $89,224 .

. WILLIAM D O'BRIEN (Senior Vice President) sold 2,353 shares for an estimated $40,330

DAVID A. AYOUB purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,949

$PBHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $PBHC stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OSWEGO, N.Y., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James A. Dowd, President and CEO of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc., the bank holding company of Pathfinder Bank (NASDAQ: PBHC) (listing: PathBcp), has announced that the Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company's voting common and non-voting common stock, and a cash dividend of $0.10 per notional share for the issued warrant relating to the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2025. The second quarter 2025 dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on July 18, 2025 and will be paid on August 8, 2025.









About Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.









Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBHC) is the bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank, which serves Central New York customers throughout Oswego, Syracuse, and their neighboring communities. Strategically located branches, as well as diversified consumer, mortgage, and commercial loan portfolios, reflect the state-chartered Bank’s commitment to in-market relationships and local customer service. The Company also offers investment services to individuals and businesses. More information is available at pathfinderbank.com and ir.pathfinderbank.com.







This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products, and services.









CONTACT:



James A. Dowd, President and CEO, (315) 343-0057



