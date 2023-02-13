Pathfinder Bancorp Cuts Stake in Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC)

Fintel reports that Pathfinder Bancorp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.39MM shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC). This represents 6.41% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.41MM shares and 6.78% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pathfinder Bancorp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBHC is 0.17%, a decrease of 8.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.65% to 816K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Minerva Advisors holds 252K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 97K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBHC by 18.98% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer & Close holds 92K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M3F holds 80K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Howe & Rusling holds 60K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pathfinder Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. The Bank has ten full-service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga County and one limited purpose office in Oneida County. Through its subsidiary, Pathfinder Risk Management Company, Inc., the Bank owns a 51% interest in the FitzGibbons Agency, LLC. At December 31, 2020, there were 4,531,383 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, as well as 1,380,283 shares of convertible perpetual preferred stock issued and outstanding. At December 31, 2020, the Company and subsidiaries had total consolidated assets of $1.2 billion, total deposits of $995.9 million and shareholders' equity of $97.7 million.

