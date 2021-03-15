Patheon Thermo Fisher to produce COVID-19 vaccine in Italy -govt source

BioTech
Patheon Thermo Fisher, part of U.S.-listed Thermo Fisher Scientific, is ready to launch mass production of a COVID-19 vaccine in Italy, an Italian government source told Reuters.

ROME, March 15 (Reuters) - Patheon Thermo Fisher, part of U.S.-listed Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.N, is ready to launch mass production of a COVID-19 vaccine in Italy, an Italian government source told Reuters.

The source added that Patheon had signed a letter of intent to produce vaccines in Italy, without giving details.

Earlier on Friday, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that a company based in the country had signed an agreement with one of the pharmaceutical groups owning the patent for the vaccine to start local production.

Patheon is based outside Milan, Italy's financial capital.

