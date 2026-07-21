PATH or APP: Which AI-driven Tech Stock Should You Bet on?

UiPath PATH and AppLovin Corporation APP are two prominent players leveraging artificial intelligence to transform digital operations. UiPath leads the robotic process automation sector, applying AI to streamline enterprise workflows.AppLovin, on the other hand, operates in the mobile ad tech space, using AI to optimize app monetization and user acquisition.

As AI becomes an integral part of modern business software, the key question is: Which of these AI-driven tech stocks presents a more compelling investment opportunity today? Let’s examine their fundamentals, growth drivers and valuations.

The Case for UiPath

UiPath appears to be evolving beyond its traditional roots in robotic process automation toward a more comprehensive enterprise AI orchestration platform.

A major trend emerging across enterprise software is the growing importance of combining AI agents, deterministic automation, governance frameworks and workflow orchestration into a unified operating layer. UiPath’s positioning within this space could become increasingly valuable as enterprises move from experimental AI initiatives toward full-scale production deployments.

The company’s ability to integrate AI agents, structured automation and human oversight within a centralized control framework may provide meaningful advantages, particularly in highly regulated industries where reliability, compliance and auditability remain essential.

As AI-powered software development accelerates across enterprises, demand for scalable orchestration infrastructure could rise substantially, potentially strengthening UiPath’s long-term strategic relevance in enterprise automation ecosystems.

Momentum surrounding AI product adoption across UiPath’s installed customer base remains encouraging.

Customers using AI-focused offerings appear to generate significantly higher spending levels compared with enterprises relying solely on traditional automation products. This suggests AI capabilities are expanding overall platform engagement rather than cannibalizing existing services.

Strong adoption trends among larger enterprise clients also indicate that AI-powered workflows are increasingly becoming embedded within broader operating models. Products such as Maestro, Agent Builder and intelligent document processing solutions highlight how enterprises are gradually shifting from isolated task automation toward full workflow orchestration.

This transition may create stronger expansion opportunities within UiPath’s existing customer base over time. Deep enterprise relationships, combined with rising AI adoption rates, could further strengthen the durability of recurring revenues while supporting larger multi-product deployments.

UiPath’s financial profile also appears to be improving as management maintains stronger operational discipline across the organization.

First-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues increased 17% year over year, supported by growing demand for AI-powered automation and orchestration solutions. Non-GAAP operating income climbed to $92 million, reflecting an operating margin of 22%.

Meanwhile, GAAP gross margin reached 82%, while non-GAAP gross margin came in at 83%, highlighting the scalability of the company’s software model.

Cash generation also remained solid. UiPath produced $132 million in operating cash flow during the quarter, while adjusted non-GAAP free cash flow totaled $130 million. These trends provide the company with additional flexibility to continue investing in AI innovation while strengthening its financial position.

The Case for APP

AppLovin’s growth story remains firmly intact, with demand for its AI-powered advertising and app monetization platform continuing to accelerate.

Quarterly revenues climbed steadily from $406 million in the second quarter of 2023 to nearly $1 billion by the fourth quarter of 2024. The momentum strengthened further throughout 2025, with quarterly revenues consistently exceeding $1 billion while maintaining sequential growth.

The company carried that momentum into the first quarter of 2026, reporting record quarterly revenues of $1.84 billion, representing an impressive 59% year-over-year increase.

This sustained expansion reflects increasing adoption of AppLovin’s AI-enhanced advertising solutions, particularly improvements driven by its Axon platform. The company has also broadened its reach beyond its traditional gaming customer base into larger e-commerce and digital advertising markets, creating new opportunities for long-term expansion.

As advertisers increasingly rely on AI-powered targeting, campaign optimization and monetization tools to improve returns on advertising spend, AppLovin continues to strengthen its position within one of the fastest-growing segments of the digital advertising industry.

Although rapid revenue growth continues to attract investor attention, AppLovin’s profitability may represent its greatest long-term strength.

The company is increasingly generating revenues from higher-margin software offerings, allowing a much larger percentage of incremental sales to flow directly to the bottom line. This favorable business mix, combined with disciplined cost management, has significantly improved operating efficiency over the past several quarters.

During its latest reported quarter, AppLovin delivered an adjusted EBITDA margin of 85%, expanding 100 basis points from the prior-year period. Net margin improved even more dramatically, rising 1,500 basis points to 65%.

These figures demonstrate that AppLovin is not merely growing rapidly; it is scaling efficiently. Many technology companies can deliver strong top-line expansion, but far fewer can convert that growth into substantial profitability.

The company’s operating leverage suggests its business model becomes increasingly profitable as revenues continue to expand, reinforcing the quality and durability of its earnings profile.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for PATH & APP?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UiPath’s fiscal 2027 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 10.4% and 11.1%, respectively. EPS estimates have been trending upward over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AppLovin’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 42% and 58.7%, respectively. There have been no upward or downward EPS revisions over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UiPath’s Valuation More Attractive Than AppLovin

UiPath is trading at a forward sales multiple of 3.41X, below its 12-month median of 3.66X. AppLovin’s forward sales multiple stands at 14.95X, below its median of 21.7X.

Why UiPath Appears to Be the Better Pick

While both companies are benefiting from the AI boom, UiPath stands out as the stronger investment opportunity. The company combines an attractive valuation with a growing recurring revenue base, expanding enterprise AI adoption, and improving profitability. Its strategy of integrating AI agents, workflow orchestration, automation, and governance positions it to benefit from the next phase of enterprise AI deployment. AppLovin continues to deliver exceptional growth, but much of that optimism is already reflected in its premium valuation. UiPath offers a more balanced risk-reward profile, supported by durable enterprise relationships, strengthening financial discipline, and significant long-term upside as AI adoption accelerates.

While PATH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), APP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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