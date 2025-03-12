$PATH Earnings Results: $PATH Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PATH ($PATH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, beating estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $423,650,000, missing estimates of $433,868,118 by $-10,218,118.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PATH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$PATH Insider Trading Activity

$PATH insiders have traded $PATH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PATH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ASHIM GUPTA (COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 149,898 shares for an estimated $2,006,912 .

. HITESH RAMANI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 87,500 shares for an estimated $1,082,218.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PATH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $PATH stock to their portfolio, and 315 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.