News & Insights

Stocks

Paterson Resources Sees Strong AGM Support

November 11, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Paterson Resources (AU:PSL) has released an update.

Paterson Resources Limited reported positive results from its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including director elections and the approval of a 10% placement capacity, successfully carried. The resolutions received strong support, with approval percentages consistently above 92%, reflecting shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:PSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.