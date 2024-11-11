Paterson Resources Sees Strong AGM Support

Paterson Resources (AU:PSL) has released an update.
Paterson Resources Limited reported positive results from its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including director elections and the approval of a 10% placement capacity, successfully carried. The resolutions received strong support, with approval percentages consistently above 92%, reflecting shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.
For further insights into AU:PSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Trump’s Win Is Good News for Alphabet Stock, Says Top Investor
- ‘Time to Pull the Trigger,’ Says Analyst About Lucid Stock
- Tesla Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target Following Trump’s Victory
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.