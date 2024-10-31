News & Insights

Paterson Resources Focuses on Promising Gold-Copper Projects

October 31, 2024 — 06:30 am EDT

Paterson Resources (AU:PSL) has released an update.

Paterson Resources has launched a scoping study for its Grace Gold-Copper Project in the promising Paterson Province, Western Australia, which is near significant discoveries like the Telfer and Havieron deposits. Meanwhile, the company has finalized the sale of its Burraga Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales to Octo Mining Burraga Pty Ltd. This strategic move highlights Paterson’s focus on exploring high-potential mining areas.

