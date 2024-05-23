News & Insights

Paterson Resources Divests Burraga for Strategic Focus

Paterson Resources (AU:PSL) has released an update.

Paterson Resources Limited has announced the sale of its Burraga Project to Octo Mining Burraga Pty Ltd for A$2,850,000, enabling the firm to concentrate on its prime Grace Gold-Copper Project. The deal involves a A$200,000 deposit followed by the remainder upon settlement, with the transaction expected to close within 60 days, subject to due diligence and regulatory approvals. This strategic divestment is aimed at bolstering Paterson’s financial position and focusing on their key assets.

