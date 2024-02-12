Patents on AI creations require 'significant' human input, USPTO says

By Blake Brittain

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Monday clarified when it will grant patents for inventions created with the aid of artificial intelligence, addressing an emerging issue in intellectual property law.

The agency's new guidance said patents can cover AI-assisted inventions "for which a natural person provided a significant contribution."

Determining when the invention is patentable should "focus on human contributions, as patents function to incentivize and reward human ingenuity," it said.

"The right balance must be struck between awarding patent protection to promote human ingenuity and investment for AI-assisted inventions while not unnecessarily locking up innovation for future developments," Patent and Trademark Office director Kathi Vidal said in a blog post on Monday.

The rise of artificial intelligence has raised several novel questions in IP law, including when inventions created with the help of AI systems can be patented.

U.S. courts have determined that AI systems cannot receive patents for fully AI-generated inventions, but have not yet considered when a person can receive patents for inventions made with AI assistance. The U.S. Patent Office has solicited public comments and held public hearings on the issue.

The agency said on Monday that a person can receive a patent for an AI-assisted invention when the person "significantly contributed" to the invention. It said such a determination "may be difficult to ascertain" and has "no bright-line test."

While the use of AI does not automatically disqualify a human inventor from receiving a patent, a person who "only presents a problem to an AI system" may not be entitled to a patent for what the system generates, according to the new guidance.

"However, a significant contribution could be shown by the way the person constructs the prompt in view of a specific problem to elicit a particular solution from the AI system," it said.

It also said that a person who provides an "essential building block" for an AI-assisted invention could receive a patent even if the person "was not present for or a participant in each activity" that led to its creation.

"In some situations, the natural person(s) who designs, builds, or trains an AI system in view of a specific problem to elicit a particular solution could be an inventor," the agency said.

The agency also reiterated that only human beings can be named as patent inventors.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

