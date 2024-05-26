News & Insights

Patagonia Lithium Unveils Major Brazilian Find

May 26, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Ltd has identified a significant pegmatite and saprolite clay system in Minas Gerais, Brazil, with an expansive clay-hosted saprolite system and potential for spodumene-bearing tonalite. The initial exploration covered 19,515 hectares, with 80 samples collected, and an aggressive follow-up exploration phase is planned post-assay. This discovery is set to position Patagonia on a fast track to an extensive drilling program, indicating promising prospects for investors in lithium resources.

