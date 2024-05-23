Patagonia Lithium Shareholders Unanimously Back Resolutions

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting with unanimous approval from its shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of directors, and the adoption of new Performance and Share Option Plans. The meeting showcased solid shareholder confidence, with 100% of votes in favor of the proposed agendas.

