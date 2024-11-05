News & Insights

Patagonia Lithium Sees Change in Substantial Holdings

November 05, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Ltd has seen a shift in its substantial holdings as 10 Bolivianos Pty Ltd, Freedom Trader Pty Ltd, and Niv Dagan have experienced changes in their voting power. The recent dilution from a share issue has altered their voting percentages, with 10 Bolivianos Pty Ltd now controlling a significant portion of the shares. This development could influence the company’s stock market dynamics and investor strategies.

