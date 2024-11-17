Patagonia Lithium Reports Promising Well Test Results

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Ltd has reported impressive results from its JAM24-04 well, achieving a flow rate of 3,551 liters per hour with consistent lithium concentrations. These findings highlight the potential of the well location, which could significantly contribute to the company’s planned 1,000 tonne lithium carbonate demonstration plant. Preparations are underway for further drilling and testing, indicating promising prospects for Patagonia Lithium’s future production capabilities.

