Patagonia Lithium Reports Key Milestones Amid Market Shifts

May 23, 2024 — 09:27 pm EDT

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Limited has reported significant developments, including a major fall and partial recovery in lithium prices, alongside varied trends in rare earth elements prices, impacting the broader market and EV sales in China. The company highlighted key milestones since its IPO, like promising assay results from its lithium project, expansion in Brazil, and advancements in extraction technology. The firm also emphasized its focus on ESG governance and a zero carbon footprint goal in production.

