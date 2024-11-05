Patagonia Lithium Lists 175,000 Shares on ASX

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Ltd has announced the quotation of 175,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, under the code PL3, effective from November 6, 2024. The company had intended to quote attaching options, but they will now be issued as unquoted securities instead. This move reflects Patagonia Lithium’s ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

