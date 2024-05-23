Patagonia Lithium Issues New Employee Options

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Limited has announced the issuance of 1,000,000 unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring on October 10, 2025. This move, dated May 24, 2024, is part of their employee incentive scheme and the options will not be listed on the ASX.

