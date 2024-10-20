News & Insights

Stocks

Patagonia Lithium Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

October 20, 2024 — 09:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Limited (ASX: PL3) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares for a proposed capital raising. The halt will remain in effect until the company makes an announcement or until the commencement of trading on October 23, 2024. Investors should keep an eye on this development as it could impact the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:PL3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.