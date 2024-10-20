Patagonia Lithium Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Limited (ASX: PL3) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares for a proposed capital raising. The halt will remain in effect until the company makes an announcement or until the commencement of trading on October 23, 2024. Investors should keep an eye on this development as it could impact the company’s stock performance.

