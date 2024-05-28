News & Insights

Patagonia Lithium Hits Promising Second Well

May 28, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Ltd has successfully completed its second well at the Formentera site, reaching a depth of 347 meters with significantly higher specific gravity and conductivity readings compared to its first well, indicating a strong brine flow and potential for high lithium yields. The new findings suggest the presence of more porous sands and total dissolved ions, which could be promising for lithium extraction.

