Patagonia Lithium Expands with New ASX Listing

November 05, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Ltd is set to enhance its market presence with the announcement of 14,932,450 new ordinary fully paid securities to be quoted on the ASX. This move is part of a strategic expansion previously outlined and aims to attract investors looking to capitalize on growth in the lithium sector.

