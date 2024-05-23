Patagonia Lithium Director’s Notable Interest Change

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Ltd has announced that director Richard Anthon’s spouse, Vivienne Anthon, has been issued 1,000,000 unquoted options as part of director remuneration, approved by shareholders. These options have an exercise price of $0.27 and expire on 10 October 2025. This marks a significant change of interest for the director, as previously there were no securities held.

