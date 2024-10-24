Patagonia Lithium Advances Exploration in Argentina and Brazil

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Limited has reported promising lithium results from its wells in Argentina, with significant lithium values found in wells JAM 24-02 and JAM24-03. The company has also been granted 22 exploration concessions in Brazil, highlighting prospects for rare earth elements and niobium. Despite a modest cash balance, Patagonia continues to advance its strategic projects in both regions, focusing on lithium brine and rare earth exploration.

