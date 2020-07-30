Vital Farms, the largest US producer of pasture-raised eggs and butter, raised $205 million by offering 9.3 million shares (46% secondary) at $22, above the upwardly revised range of $19 to $21. The selling shareholders offered 1.5 million more shares than anticipated. The company originally planned to offer 7.8 million shares (35% secondary) at $15 to $17 before raising the range on Wednesday. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $991 million.



Vital Farms plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VITL. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Jefferies, BMO Capital Markets and Stifel acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Pasture-raised egg producer Vital Farms prices upsized IPO at $22, above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

