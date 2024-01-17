Pasta maker Barilla to cut prices in Italy from February

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Italian food maker Barilla said on Wednesday it would cut prices for retailers and direct customers on a significant number of products starting from February.

The company, known for its pasta and bakery products, said price cuts would range from 7% to 13%.

Prices in the food sector in Italy rose 9.8% last year, after an 8.8% increase in 2022, according to the national statistics bureau ISTAT.

Pasta is one of the food products whose prices have risen the most in recent years, with a 40% increase in the 2019-2023 period, ISTAT said.

