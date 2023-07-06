Past Projections Have Little Relevance for Direct Indexing

In an article for Wealth Management, Iraklis Kourtidis discusses how the investment industry needs to evolve in order to reduce risk and improve returns. Essentially, it tends to look at the past to make assumptions about the future, specifically regarding correlations between asset classes.

He believes that too much time and energy is spent on discussing how investments have performed in the past which doesn’t make sense in a world with efficient markets. Instead, investors and advisors need to pay more attention to the future. And, this is even more important with the advent of direct indexing.

Kourtidis believes there are better questions to ask with direct indexing such as will these investments adhere closely to my values? Another is will this strategy properly weigh the tradeoffs between tracking errors, tax efficiency, and personal values? Finally, investors and advisors need to determine whether the additional cost and effort of direct indexing will yield better results than a traditional approach, specifically in terms of tax benefits?

These are forward-looking questions that do have answers unlike questions about the market’s direction, monetary policy, or portfolio returns. Overall, direct indexing means that investors need to consider a different set of questions.

Finsum: Direct indexing creates an entirely different set of opportunities and challenges for investors and advisors. Here are some things they need to consider that they wouldn’t with traditional investin

advisors

clients

direct indexing

taxes

