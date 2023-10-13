News & Insights

Passengers disembarked from U.S. bound-plane in Panama after bomb scare

October 13, 2023 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by Elida Moreno for Reuters ->

PANAMA CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A Copa Airlines aircraft bound for Tampa, Florida from Panama City turned back following an alleged bomb threat and the 144 passengers on board were subsequently disembarked in Panama, the country's aviation authority said on Friday.

Inspections are being carried out on the plane, authorities from the Central American country said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Boeing 737-800 was isolated from other planes when it landed at Panama City's international airport at 10:59 a.m. local time (15:59 GMT), aviation authorities said.

Neither Copa Airlines nor the airport, where 17 commercial airlines operate, immediately replied to a request for comment.

