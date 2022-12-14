Passage Bio Says New Interim Data From Imagine-1 Clinical Study Strengthens Safety Profile Of PBGM01

(RTTNews) - Genetic medicines company Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) announced on Wednesday new interim safety, biomarker, and clinical development results from cohorts 1-3 in the Imagine-1 clinical study.

Imagine-1 is a Phase 1/2, global, open-label, dose-escalation study of the AAVhu68 gene therapy PBGM01 delivered by intra-cisterna magna (ICM) injection in four cohorts of pediatric subjects with early and late infantile GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1).

GM1 is a rare, fatal lysosomal storage disease in which mutations in the GLB1 gene result in very low activity of the enzyme beta-galactosidase (ß-Gal).

The interim data include six treated patients from the first three cohorts. Cohort 1 (late infantile, low dose), Cohort 2 (late infantile, high dose) and Cohort 3 (early infantile, low dose) each consisted of two patients. Cohort 4 (early infantile, high dose) patients have been dosed and data is expected by mid-2023.

The company noted that new interim data from cohorts 1-3 continue to strengthen the favorable safety profile of PBGM01, with no treatment-related serious adverse events, no complications related to ICM administration and no evidence of DRG toxicity.

Passage has completed dosing of PBGM01 in the dose-escalation portion of the study and will evaluate dosing further patients at the current high dose and/or a higher dose as data from cohorts 1-4 mature.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.