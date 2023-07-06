Passage Bio (PASG) Price Target Increased by 12.09% to 8.33

The average one-year price target for Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) has been revised to 8.33 / share. This is an increase of 12.09% from the prior estimate of 7.43 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 828.03% from the latest reported closing price of 0.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Passage Bio. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PASG is 0.16%, a decrease of 30.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.05% to 34,745K shares. The put/call ratio of PASG is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 8,932K shares representing 16.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 4,960K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,757K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 3,408K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,356K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PASG by 32.07% over the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 2,498K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Passage Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Passage Bio, has the mission to provide life-transforming gene therapies for patients with rare, monogenic CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities it serves. Based in Philadelphia, PA, the company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program to conduct its discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides the team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that Passage Bio then pairs with its deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance its robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As the company works with speed and tenacity, Passage Bio is always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from its therapies.

