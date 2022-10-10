Passage Bio Names William Chou CEO With Immediate Effect - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, announced Monday the appointment of William Chou as chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately.

Edgar (Chip) Cale will resign his position as the company's interim CEO and will continue in his role as general counsel and corporate secretary.

The company focused on central nervous system or CNS disorders also said Maxine Gowen will step down as interim executive chairwoman following a brief transition period, and will continue to serve as chairwoman.

Chou, with nearly twenty years of healthcare experience, most recently served as CEO of Aruvant Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare diseases.

Prior to joining Aruvant, he served in a variety of leadership roles at Novartis, including vice president, global disease lead for Novartis' Cell and Gene Therapy unit. Prior to that role, Chou led the Kymriah lymphoma clinical development program to approvals in the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada and Japan.

Before joining Novartis, Chou worked at the Boston Consulting Group where he focused on commercial and clinical pharmaceutical strategy.

Chou said, "With three ongoing clinical programs, we are poised to deliver multiple meaningful milestones over the coming quarters. As a clinician, it is my privilege to lead a company with tremendous potential to bring transformative therapies to patients with CNS disorders for which there are limited or no approved treatment options today."

