Passage Bio And Remix Therapeutics Enter All-Stock Merger Agreement; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG),a genetic medicines company and Remix Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapies, announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Pursuant to the proposed merger, Remix has secured concurrent, oversubscribed private placement financing expected to generate total gross proceeds of approximately $100 million from a syndicate of new investors led by Decheng Capital. The private placement financing is expected to close immediately prior to completion of the proposed merger.

Under the merger agreement, Passage Bio shareholders are expected to own approximately 7% of the combined company, and Remix stockholders are expected to own approximately 93%.In addition, a contingent value right (CVR) will be distributed to Passage shareholders of record at the closing date.

Each CVR entitles its holders to a pro rata share of the net proceeds from milestone payments on Passage Bio's out-licensed pediatric gene therapy assets, subject to the terms of the CVR agreement at closing.

Remix develops small-molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing. It's lead program, REM-422, is an orally available mRNA degrader targeting MYB, a transcription factor implicated across multiple cancers.

Passage Bio develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases and it's lead asset is PBFT02, a gene therapy program targeting frontotemporal dementia (FTD) caused by progranulin (GRN) mutations.

On transaction completion, the company plans to operate under the name Remix Therapeutics, Inc. and expects to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "RMTX".

The combined company's cash and cash equivalents balance at closing is expected to fund the merged company's operations into 2028 and provide runway through key clinical milestones, including data from the registrational Phase 2 trial of REM-422 in Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC); data from the Phase 1 trial in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) and progression of Remix's discovery pipeline.

Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel to Remix. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as the placement agents in connection with the concurrent private placement financing.

PASG has traded between $3.93 and $20.00 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $5.88, down 3.92%.

In the pre-market, PASG is down 9.01% at $5.35.

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