Pason Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PSI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pason Systems Inc (TSX: PSI.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.97, changing hands as low as $14.54 per share. Pason Systems Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.05 per share, with $17.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.76.

