Pason Systems Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PSI

In trading on Monday, shares of Pason Systems Inc (TSX: PSI.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.63, changing hands as high as $13.75 per share. Pason Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.75 per share, with $16.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.65.

