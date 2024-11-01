News & Insights

Pasofino Gold Introduces Shareholder Rights Plan

November 01, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Pasofino Gold (TSE:VEIN) has released an update.

Pasofino Gold has implemented a shareholder rights plan to protect its strategic alternatives review process and ensure fair treatment of all shareholders in the event of a takeover bid. The plan allows existing shareholders to purchase additional shares at a discount if an entity acquires 20% or more of the company without following the plan’s provisions.

