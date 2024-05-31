News & Insights

Stocks

Pasofino Gold Appoints Interim CEO Amid Transition

May 31, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pasofino Gold (TSE:VEIN) has released an update.

Pasofino Gold Limited has announced a leadership transition, appointing Warren Greenslade as the interim CEO, following Dr. Daniel Limpitlaw’s step down to a consultative role. Greenslade brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles in project and operational management across various sectors and countries. The company, which holds a significant economic interest in the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia, is on the lookout for a permanent CEO with mine development expertise as the project progresses.

For further insights into TSE:VEIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EFRGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.