Pasofino Gold Appoints Interim CEO Amid Transition

Pasofino Gold (TSE:VEIN) has released an update.

Pasofino Gold Limited has announced a leadership transition, appointing Warren Greenslade as the interim CEO, following Dr. Daniel Limpitlaw’s step down to a consultative role. Greenslade brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles in project and operational management across various sectors and countries. The company, which holds a significant economic interest in the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia, is on the lookout for a permanent CEO with mine development expertise as the project progresses.

