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Pasithea Wins FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Status For PAS-004 To Treat Neurofibromatosis Type 1

April 20, 2026 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to PAS-004 for the treatment of Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1), a rare genetic disorder.

The designation makes the program eligible for a Priority Review Voucher if the drug is approved, which can be used for faster regulatory review of another product or sold to another company. Pasithea said recent voucher sales have ranged between $150 million and $205 million.

The company noted that a Phase 1/1b study of PAS-004 is currently underway in adult patients with symptomatic, inoperable or recurrent NF1-related plexiform neurofibromas.

Pasithea stock had closed at $0.7424 on Friday, up 0.87%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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