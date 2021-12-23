Pasithea Therapeutics Spikes

(RTTNews) - Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) shares are soaring more than 35 percent on Thursday morning, continuing an uptrend. There were no corporate announcements on the day to impact the stock movement. On Tuesday, the company had said it opened its second London clinic in Marylebone offering intravenous ketamine therapy to patients suffering from treatment-resistant mental health issues. The Company opened its first U.K. clinic in Knightsbridge in October 2021.

Currently, shares are trading at $1.99, up 35.17 percent from the previous close of $1.47 on a volume of 60,192,932. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.39-$8.50 on average volume of 4,768,552.

