Pasithea Therapeutics Reports Promising Phase 1 Trial Results for PAS-004, Demonstrating Up to 91% pERK Inhibition and Tumor Volume Reduction in Advanced Cancer Patients

Pasithea reports promising Phase 1 trial results for PAS-004, showing significant target engagement and clinical responses in advanced cancer patients.

Quiver AI Summary

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. announced positive interim results from its Phase 1 trial of PAS-004, a macrocyclic MEK inhibitor targeting MAPK pathway-driven cancers, including neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1). The study showed up to 91% inhibition of pERK, a key biomarker for MEK activity, confirming robust target engagement. Notably, one patient with stage 4 KRAS G12R mutated pancreatic cancer exhibited stable disease with a -9.8% reduction in tumor volume over five months of treatment. Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, CEO of Pasithea, expressed enthusiasm over PAS-004's safety profile and its potential to modulate MAPK pathway activity, while looking forward to sharing more data on its safety and efficacy in upcoming months. The trial involves advanced cancer patients with RAS, NF1, or RAF mutations and those who have previously failed BRAF/MEK therapies.

Potential Positives

PAS-004 demonstrated up to 91% inhibition of pERK, confirming strong target engagement, which is critical for evaluating the drug's effectiveness in treating MAPK pathway-driven cancers.

One patient with stage 4 KRAS G12R-mutated pancreatic cancer experienced a tumor volume reduction of -9.8% over 5 months of treatment, indicating potential efficacy of PAS-004 in a difficult-to-treat cancer type.

The drug was well-tolerated with no observed rash, suggesting a favorable safety profile, which is important for patient compliance and overall treatment experience.

Positive preliminary clinical observations across multiple cancer types provide encouraging signals for future studies and potential market viability of PAS-004 as a treatment option.

Potential Negatives

Despite the reported positive results, only one patient in cohort 4A achieved a significant clinical outcome, raising concerns about the overall efficacy of PAS-004 across a larger patient population.

Forward-looking statements highlight risks and uncertainties surrounding the clinical trial outcomes, suggesting that future results may not meet expectations, which could impact investor confidence.

The reliance on other ongoing trials and future data for confirming efficacy may indicate that the current findings are preliminary and not yet robust enough to support a strong market position.

FAQ

What is PAS-004 and its purpose?

PAS-004 is a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor aimed at treating neurofibromatosis type 1 and MAPK pathway-driven cancers.

What were the results of the Phase 1 trial for PAS-004?

The Phase 1 trial showed up to 91% inhibition of pERK, indicating strong target engagement and encouraging clinical outcomes.

How did PAS-004 affect patients with pancreatic cancer?

One patient with stage 4 KRAS G12R-mutated pancreatic cancer achieved over 5 months of stable disease and tumor reduction of -9.8%.

What is the significance of the pERK inhibition observed?

Inhibition of pERK is a gold-standard biomarker for assessing MEK inhibitor activity, confirming PAS-004's efficacy in targeting the MAPK pathway.

What are the next steps for Pasithea Therapeutics and PAS-004?

Pasithea plans to share further safety, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic data and is also conducting additional trials for other indications.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KTTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $KTTA stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





--



PAS-004 shows up to 91% inhibition of pERK, confirming substantial target engagement



--









--



One patient in cohort 4A with stage 4 KRAS G12R mutated pancreatic cancer achieves over 5 months of stable disease with tumor volume reduction of -9.8%



--







MIAMI, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.





(NASDAQ: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and other MAPK pathway driven cancer indications, today announced positive interim pharmacodynamic (PD) data from its ongoing Phase 1 trial of PAS-004 in advanced cancer patients. The data includes results from cohorts 3 and 4A, evaluating 8mg and 15mg capsules, as well as cohort 4B evaluating 4mg tablets, and demonstrates strong target engagement consistent with PAS-004’s favorable pharmacological profile.





Inhibition of ERK phosphorylation (pERK) is widely recognized as a gold-standard PD biomarker for assessing MEK inhibitor activity. To evaluate target engagement, pERK levels were measured in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) collected from patients at baseline and steady-state at day 22.





Preliminary results demonstrate robust pERK inhibition, with reductions in pERK levels of up to 91% even at the 8mg dose level, in line with a previous developed PK/PD model, confirming substantial target engagement in patients receiving PAS-004.





Pharmacodynamic activity is supported by encouraging preliminary clinical observations, with several patients achieving stable disease and tumor shrinkage while on PAS-004 treament. Notably, one patient in cohort 4A (15mg capsule) with stage 4 KRAS G12R-mutated pancreatic cancer, having progressive disease while on three prior lines of therapy, achieved a tumor volume reduction of -9.8% over 5 months of PAS-004 treatment and currently remains on study.





“With today’s update, we are pleased that PAS-004 has demonstrated clinically meaningful reductions in pERK levels at dose levels that are both well-tolerated and safe, with no rash observed,” said Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, Chief Executive Officer of Pasithea. “We believe PAS-004’s profile offers the potential to finely modulate MAPK pathway activity, enabled by its previously reported long half-life and favorable pharmacokinetic (PK) profile with a Cmax/Cmin ratio below 2. We’re also encouraged by the emerging clinical signals we’re seeing across multiple cancer types and look forward to sharing further safety, PK and PD data in the coming months.”





The ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial is a multi-center, open-label, dose escalation 3+3 study design to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamic (PD), and preliminary efficacy of PAS-004 in patients with MAPK pathway driven advanced solid tumors with a documented RAS, NF1 or RAF mutation or patients who have failed BRAF/MEK inhibition (



NCT06299839



).







About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.







Pasithea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, research and development of innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, RASopathies and MAPK pathway driven tumors.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of PAS-004 in advanced cancer patients, the Company’s planned Phase 1/1b clinical trial of PAS-004 in adult NF1 patients, and the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and preliminary efficacy of PAS-004, as well as all other statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding the Company’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding its business, as well as other statements with respect to the Company’s plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives, the success of the Company’s current and future business strategies, product development, pre-clinical studies, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including risks that future clinical trial results may not match results observed to date, may be negative or ambiguous, or may not reach the level of statistical significance required for regulatory approval, as well as other factors set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Pasithea Therapeutics Contact







Patrick Gaynes





Corporate Communications







pgaynes@pasithea.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.