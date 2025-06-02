Pasithea Therapeutics Reports Promising Interim Results for PAS-004 in Phase 1 Trial for Refractory Solid Tumors at ASCO 2025

PAS-004 shows promising early efficacy as a monotherapy in heavily treated solid tumor patients, with good tolerability.

Quiver AI Summary

Pasithea Therapeutics announced promising interim results from its Phase 1 study evaluating PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor, in patients with heavily pre-treated, refractory solid tumors. In a recent poster presentation at the ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting, the company reported that one patient with stage 4 BRAF-mutated melanoma achieved more than five months of stable disease with a tumor volume reduction of 14.9%. The ongoing multi-center trial has enrolled 21 patients, primarily with pancreatic and colorectal cancers, showing that all treatment-related adverse events were mild and no dose-limiting toxicities occurred. Preliminary analyses suggest a favorable pharmacokinetic profile for PAS-004, indicating its potential for prolonged target engagement. These results highlight PAS-004's potential as a leading MEK inhibitor, especially for patients who have not responded to prior treatments.

Potential Positives

PAS-004 has demonstrated preliminary clinical activity as a monotherapy in patients with heavily pre-treated, refractory solid tumors, indicating potential effectiveness in a challenging patient population.

One patient with stage 4 BRAF-mutated melanoma achieved over 5 months of stable disease with tumor volume reduction, showcasing significant individual patient benefit from the treatment.

The pharmacokinetics profile of PAS-004 suggests prolonged target engagement at well-tolerated doses, which could enhance treatment effectiveness and patient adherence.

No dose-limiting toxicities were reported during the trial, and all treatment-related adverse events were grade 1 or 2, indicating a favorable safety profile for PAS-004.

Potential Negatives

The preliminary clinical activity reported is limited, with only a small number of patients demonstrating stable disease, raising concerns about the overall efficacy of PAS-004.

The Phase 1 study is ongoing, which means that definitive conclusions about the safety and efficacy of PAS-004 are yet to be established; prolonged clinical trials could indicate potential delays in bringing the drug to market.

There is a reliance on early-phase data, which may not reflect long-term outcomes, making it risky for investors and stakeholders relying on preliminary results for future decisions.

FAQ

What is PAS-004 and its purpose?

PAS-004 is a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor aimed at treating MAPK pathway-driven tumors and RASopathies.

What type of patients is the Phase 1 study targeting?

The study targets advanced cancer patients with documented RAS, NF1, or RAF mutations, or those who have failed BRAF/MEK inhibition.

What were the preliminary results of PAS-004 in the study?

Preliminary results showed stable disease in 10 out of 16 evaluable patients, with some experiencing tumor reductions.

What differentiates PAS-004 from other MEK inhibitors?

PAS-004 offers high selectivity, sustained pathway suppression, and good tolerability compared to other MEK inhibitors.

Where can I find more information about the study?

The poster presentation and further details will be available on the Pasithea website following the ASCO 2025 session.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KTTA Insider Trading Activity

$KTTA insiders have traded $KTTA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIAGO MARQUES (Chief Executive Officer) sold 960 shares for an estimated $792

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KTTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $KTTA stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





-- PAS-004 demonstrates preliminary clinical activity as a monotherapy in patients with heavily pre-treated, refractory solid tumors --









-- One patient in cohort 4A (15mg capsule) with stage 4 BRAF-mutated melanoma, who had progressed after two prior lines of therapy, including a prior MEK inhibitor + BRAF inhibitor combination therapy, achieves over 5 months of stable disease with tumor volume reduction of -14.9% and remains on treatment --









-- PAS-004 pharmacokinetics profile potentially supports a prolonged target engagement at well-tolerated doses --







MIAMI, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.





(NASDAQ: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor, today announced updated interim results from its ongoing dose escalation Phase 1 study evaluating PAS-004 in advanced cancer patients in a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting





The Phase 1 clinical trial is a multi-center, open-label, dose escalation, modified 3+3 study design to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamic (PD), and preliminary efficacy of PAS-004 in patients with MAPK pathway-driven advanced solid tumors with a documented RAS, NF1 or RAF mutation, or patients who have failed BRAF/MEK inhibition (NCT06299839).





As of the cut-off date of April 2, 2025, a total of 21 patients had been enrolled and received at least one dose of PAS-004 in six cohorts (Capsules: 2mg, 4mg, 8mg, 15mg, 22mg / Tablets: 4mg). The most common cancer diagnosis was pancreatic cancer (28.6%), colorectal cancer (28.6%), and melanoma (23.8%).





All treatment-related adverse events (AEs) have been either grade 1 or grade 2. No known MEK inhibitor class-related AEs such as ocular toxicities, cardiotoxicities, and skin toxicities were observed during the DLT observation period. No DLTs were reported, and dose escalation is ongoing.





Preliminary PAS-004 PK analysis suggests linear PK with an estimated half-life in excess of 60 hours. The Cmax (peak) to Cmin (trough) ratio was below 2 at steady state in all dose levels and has achieved potentially sufficient exposures for target engagement. This is supported by previously reported preliminary pERK inhibition observed in cohort 3 (8mg capsule), with pERK inhibition of up to 91%.





PAS-004 has demonstrated a dose-dependent PK profile and preliminary clinical activity as a monotherapy in patients with heavily pre-treated, refractory solid tumors. In the efficacy evaluable population (n=16), early response evaluation reveals stable disease (SD) by RECIST 1.1 in 10 patients at some point during the trial, with progression free survival of up to 159 days and overall survival of up to 253 days. In Cohort 4A (15mg capsule), two out of three patients achieved stable disease and remain on therapy. One patient with stage 4 KRAS G12R-mutated pancreatic cancer, having progressive disease while on three prior lines of therapy, achieved a tumor diameter reduction of -9.8% and remains on study for over 5 months. The second patient with Stage 4 BRAF-mutated melanoma, having progressed on two prior lines of therapy, including a prior MEK inhibitor + BRAF inhibitor combination treatment, achieved tumor diameter reduction of -14.9% and remains on study for over 5 months.





“The interim results from our ongoing Phase 1 study are encouraging and we believe underscore the potential of PAS-004 as a best-in-class MEK inhibitor to serve patients with a broad range of MAPK pathway driven tumors,” said Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, Chief Executive Officer of Pasithea. “MEK inhibitors have been a transformative class of treatment therapies and we continue to witness groundbreaking advances and new approvals with this class of drug across tumor types and mutational profiles. At ASCO 2025, over 15 data sets featuring MEK inhibitors are being presented underscoring the growing momentum in this field. Additionally, we have recently seen approval of two novel MEK inhibitors, mirdametinib and avutometinib, highlighting the continued relevance of this drug class in the past several months alone. As a macrocyclic compound, PAS-004 potentially represents a significant advancement in the MEK inhibitor field by offering high selectivity and sustained pathway suppression while maintaining good tolerability. This profile may make it optimal for both monotherapy and combination therapy, including in patients who have failed prior MEK inhibitors.”





The poster presentation will be available on the Pasithea website on the date of the poster session.







About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.







Pasithea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company primarily focused on the research and development of its lead drug candidate, PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor intended for the treatment of RASopathies, MAPK pathway-driven tumors, and other diseases. The Company is currently testing PAS-004 in a Phase 1 clinical trial in advanced cancer patients (



NCT06299839



), and a Phase 1/1b clinical trial in adult patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1)-associated plexiform neurofibromas (



NCT06961565



).







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of PAS-004 in advanced cancer patients, the Company’s Phase 1/1b clinical trial of PAS-004 in adult NF1 patients, and the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and preliminary efficacy of PAS-004, as well as all other statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding the Company’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding its business, as well as other statements with respect to the Company’s plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives, the success of the Company’s current and future business strategies, product development, pre-clinical studies, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including risks that future clinical trial results may not match results observed to date, may be negative or ambiguous, or may not reach the level of statistical significance required for regulatory approval, as well as other factors set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Pasithea Therapeutics Contact







Patrick Gaynes





Corporate Communications







pgaynes@pasithea.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.