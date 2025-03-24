Pasithea Therapeutics to Present at 2025 CAGLA NeauxCancer Conference on Next-Generation MEK Inhibitor PAS-004

Pasithea Therapeutics’ VP will present PAS-004 at the CAGLA NeauxCancer Conference, discussing its potential in cancer treatment.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. announced that its Vice President of Business Development, Mathew Lazarus, will present at the 2025 Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana (CAGLA) NeauxCancer Conference from March 27-29, 2025, in New Orleans. His presentation will focus on PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor being developed for neurofibromatosis type 1 and other cancer treatments. Lazarus will share interim data from an ongoing Phase 1 study involving patients with advanced tumors driven by the MAPK pathway, highlighting the progress in clinical development. The conference aims to convene oncology professionals to discuss advancements in cancer care. Further details and information about the conference can be found on the CAGLA website.

MIAMI, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.





(NASDAQ: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor, for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and other cancer indications, today announced its Vice President of Business Development, Mathew Lazarus, will be presenting at the 2025 Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana ("CAGLA") NeauxCancer Conference taking place on March 27-29, 2025 at the The Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans.





Mr. Lazarus’s presentation will provide an overview of Pasithea’s next generation macrocyclic MEK inihibitor, PAS-004, including interim safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from the Company’s ongoing open-label dose escalation Phase 1 study in advanced cancer patients with MAPK pathway-driven advanced tumors. He will discuss the Company's latest progress in clinical development and how Pasithea is advancing its next-generation molecule to transform cancer and NF1 treatment.





Event: 2025 CAGLA NeauxCancer Conference





Date: March 28, 2025





Time: 11:00 AM CDT





Location: The Roosevelt New Orleans





Webcast: CAGLA 2025 Livestreams





The CAGLA NeauxCancer Conference is a premier gathering of leading oncology researchers, industry executives, and medical professionals focused on groundbreaking developments in cancer treatment and care.





For more information about the conference, visit



https://cag-la.org/neauxcancer-2025/



About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.







Pasithea is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, research and development of innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and RASopathies. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience, translational medicine, and drug development, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of neurological disorders, including Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), Solid Tumors, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). For more information, visit



www.pasithea.com



Pasithea Therapeutics Contact







Patrick Gaynes





Corporate Communications







pgaynes@pasithea.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.