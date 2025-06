Pasithea Therapeutics Appoints Dr. James Lee to Scientific Advisory Board to Advance PAS-004 Development for Inflammatory Diseases

Pasithea Therapeutics appoints Dr. James Lee to its advisory board to advance PAS-004 for treating inflammatory diseases.

Quiver AI Summary

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has announced the appointment of Dr. James Lee to its scientific advisory board to assist in the development of PAS-004, a macrocyclic MEK inhibitor aimed at treating ETS2 pathway inflammatory diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease. Dr. Lee has contributed significantly to understanding the ETS2 pathway and its role in inflammation, making his expertise valuable for the expansion of PAS-004's application beyond its current focus on neurofibromatosis type 1. With ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials for PAS-004 in advanced cancer and NF1-associated conditions, the company aims to fund further development through non-dilutive financing options. Dr. Lee, affiliated with the Francis Crick Institute and the Royal Free Hospital, has extensive experience in IBD research and training from prestigious institutions.

Potential Positives

Announcement of Dr. James Lee's appointment to the scientific advisory board brings significant expertise in inflammatory diseases, particularly in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which could enhance the development of PAS-004.

Dr. Lee's published research on the ETS2 pathway and MEK inhibitors positions Pasithea's PAS-004 as a potentially transformative therapy for patients suffering from serious inflammatory diseases.

The company's strategic plan to fund the expansion of PAS-004's development through non-dilutive financing highlights a proactive approach to maintaining financial stability while advancing clinical research.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of Dr. James Lee may highlight the company's reliance on external expertise, suggesting an absence of internal leadership in this crucial area.

Forward-looking statements indicate a significant level of uncertainty regarding the success of ongoing clinical trials, which could raise concerns among investors about the viability of PAS-004.

The company's emphasis on non-dilutive financing could suggest financial instability or a lack of strong investment confidence.

FAQ

What is PAS-004 developed by Pasithea Therapeutics?

PAS-004 is a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor intended for treating inflammatory diseases and cancers.

Who is Dr. James Lee?

Dr. James Lee is the new member of Pasithea’s scientific advisory board and a renowned expert in inflammatory bowel disease.

What role will Dr. Lee play in Pasithea's research?

Dr. Lee will guide the development of PAS-004 for treating ETS2 pathway inflammatory diseases.

What are the ongoing clinical trials for PAS-004?

Pasithea is conducting Phase 1 trials in advanced cancer patients and NF1-associated plexiform neurofibromas.

How does Pasithea plan to fund PAS-004's development?

Pasithea plans to fund development through non-dilutive financing, including grants and strategic collaborations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KTTA Insider Trading Activity

$KTTA insiders have traded $KTTA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIAGO MARQUES (Chief Executive Officer) sold 960 shares for an estimated $792

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KTTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $KTTA stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MIAMI, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.





(NASDAQ: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor, today announced the appointment of Dr. James Lee to its scientific advisory board (SAB) to help guide development of PAS-004 for the treatment of ETS2 pathway inflammatory diseases including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis and ankylosing spondylitis.





Dr. Lee is the lead author on a 2024



Nature



publication that identified ETS2 as a central regulator of macrophage-driven inflammation in IBD and other indications, and also identified that MEK inhibitors are the drug class that most effectively suppress ETS2-driven inflammation.





“Dr. Lee’s clinical research has deepened the field’s understanding of the ETS2 pathway in inflammatory diseases and has the potential to lead to transformative therapies for patients with IBD,” commented Pasithea CEO, Dr. Tiago Reis Marques. “We expect Dr. Lee’s guidance will be central to the expansion of PAS-004’s development to additional indications beyond NF1, which we plan to fund through non-dilutive financing, including grants and/or strategic collaborations.”







Dr. James Lee



is a Clinician Scientist Group Leader at the Francis Crick Institute (London, UK) and an Honorary Consultant Gastroenterologist at the Royal Free Hospital. He has clinical expertise in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and is also an active member of the UK and International IBD Genetics Consortia.





Dr Lee trained at Oxford, Cambridge, and Harvard and leads a research group that seeks to translate genetic associations into a better understanding of autoimmune and inflammatory disease biology. His research is internationally renowned with publications in such scientific journals as Nature and Cell.







About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.







Pasithea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company primarily focused on the research and development of its lead drug candidate, PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor intended for the treatment of RASopathies, MAPK pathway-driven tumors, and other diseases. The Company is currently testing PAS-004 in a Phase 1 clinical trial in advanced cancer patients (



NCT06299839



), and a Phase 1/1b clinical trial in adult patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1)-associated plexiform neurofibromas (



NCT06961565



).







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of PAS-004 in advanced cancer patients, the Company’s Phase 1/1b clinical trial of PAS-004 in adult NF1 patients, and the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and preliminary efficacy of PAS-004, as well as all other statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding the Company’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding its business, as well as other statements with respect to the Company’s plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives, the success of the Company’s current and future business strategies, product development, pre-clinical studies, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth and financing opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including risks that future clinical trial results may not match results observed to date, may be negative or ambiguous, or may not reach the level of statistical significance required for regulatory approval, as well as other factors set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Pasithea Therapeutics Contact







Patrick Gaynes





Corporate Communications







pgaynes@pasithea.com





This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.