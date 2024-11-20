News & Insights

Stocks
KTTA

Pasithea Therapeutics announces SRC recommended proceeding to cohort 4

November 20, 2024 — 07:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA) announced that the external Safety Review Committee, SRC, recommended proceeding to cohort 4, 15mg capsule, without modifications. This recommendation was based on the absence of any dose limiting toxicities, DLTs. In addition, no rash was observed in any of the first 9 patients who received PAS-004. The Company has decided to add a cohort 4b to the trial, which will consist of 3 additional patients and introduce an alternate formulation which is intended for commercial use.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KTTA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KTTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.