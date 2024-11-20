Pasithea Therapeutics announces SRC recommended proceeding to cohort 4

Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA) announced that the external Safety Review Committee, SRC, recommended proceeding to cohort 4, 15mg capsule, without modifications. This recommendation was based on the absence of any dose limiting toxicities, DLTs. In addition, no rash was observed in any of the first 9 patients who received PAS-004. The Company has decided to add a cohort 4b to the trial, which will consist of 3 additional patients and introduce an alternate formulation which is intended for commercial use.

