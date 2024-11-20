Pasithea Therapeutics announces SRC recommended proceeding to cohort 4

Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA) announced that the external Safety Review Committee, SRC, recommended proceeding to cohort 4, 15mg capsule, without modifications. This recommendation was based on the absence of any dose limiting toxicities, DLTs. In addition, no rash was observed in any of the first 9 patients who received PAS-004. The Company has decided to add a cohort 4b to the trial, which will consist of 3 additional patients and introduce an alternate formulation which is intended for commercial use.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on KTTA:
- Pasithea Therapeutics files to sell 3.74M shares of common stock for holders
- Pasithea Therapeutics prices $5M at-the-market private placement at $4.10/share
- Morning Movers: Micron and Accenture rise following quarterly results
- Pasithea Therapeutics announces initial data from Phase 1 trial of PAS-004
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.