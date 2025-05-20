Pasithea Announces Strong Preclinical Results For PAS-004 In Inflammatory Disease Model

(RTTNews) - Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) announced new preclinical data demonstrating that PAS-004 provides superior inhibition of ETS2-driven inflammatory responses compared to selumetinib in a human macrophage model of chronic inflammation that mimics the inflammatory milieu seen in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

In this new study RNA sequencing was used to measure gene expression, with PAS-004 consistently outperforming the FDA-approved MEK inhibitor selumetinib across all tested doses, showing greater downregulation of ETS2 target genes, as well as experimentally validated MEK1/2 pathway genes. These data suggest more robust and durable MEK inhibition by PAS-004 under inflammatory conditions.

The study found that PAS-004 provided superior suppression of ETS2 signaling, with stronger downregulation of ETS2-regulated genes across all doses compared to selumetinib. Additionally, PAS-004 effectively reduced core macrophage functions such as cytokine production, phagocytosis, and reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation, which play a key role in chronic inflammation. Gene Set Enrichment Analysis further demonstrated that PAS-004's effects closely resembled ETS2 knockout profiles, achieving a higher normalized enrichment score and greater statistical significance compared to selumetinib.

