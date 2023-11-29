News & Insights

Markets
KTTA

Pasithea Announces Receipt Of FDA Response Of Pre-IND Meeting For PAS-004 Clinical Development

November 29, 2023 — 08:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) announced Wednesday receipt of written responses to questions submitted for a Type 2 pre-Investigational New Drug Application (IND) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding clinical development plan for PAS-004.

The FDA's positive feedback and guidance include a recommendation to begin dosing in patients who will benefit from treatment rather than in healthy volunteers. PAS-004 was granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of NF1 in November 2020.

The company said it will begin dosing as early as the first quarter of 2024 following acceptance of the IND by the FDA.

PAS-004 has been tested in a range of mouse models of various diseases and has completed preclinical testing and animal toxicology studies to support an IND application with the FDA that it plans to submit in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KTTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.