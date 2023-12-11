Pasithea Announces Positive In Vivo Preclinical Data For PAS-004

(RTTNews) - Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) on Monday released positive preclinical results from two in vivo studies that investigated the anti-tumor efficacy of PAS-004 in NRAS mutation cancer xenograft models.

The studies demonstrated that PAS-004 displayed dose-dependent anti-tumor efficacy in the lung cancer NCI-H1299 and xHepG2 cell-line-derived xenograft model.

The once-daily dose of PAS-004 produced significant antitumor activities compared to the vehicle control group. Additionally, the anti-tumor efficacy of PAS-004 was similar to that of binimetinib and superior to that of selumetinib, at equivalent doses.

The purpose of conducting these studies was to provide further support for PAS-004 before the company's planned first-in-human Phase 1 trial in patients with MAPK pathway-driven advanced solid tumors harboring RAS, RAF, or NF1 mutations.

Dr. Graeme Currie, Chief Development Officer of Pasithea, commented "Our current modeling suggests we will have a longer half-life in humans than existing MEK inhibitors, and when coupled with our preclinical profile, we believe a once-a-day or less frequent dosing regimen is likely to be achieved for PAS-004, which we hope will lead to improved compliance when compared to existing therapies, as well as better combinability with other cancer agents."

The company stated that the Phase I study is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024, once the company's Investigational New Drug Application (IND) is accepted by the FDA.

KTTA is trading up by 193.80 at $0.59 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.