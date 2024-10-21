News & Insights

Pasinex Secures Zinc Exploration Deal in Türkiye

October 21, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Pasinex Resources (TSE:PSE) has released an update.

Pasinex Resources has entered into an agreement with Aydin Teknik for the potential purchase of a lead-zinc operating license in Türkiye’s Yahyalı-Develi region. The area is known for its rich mineral deposits, and Pasinex plans to explore and develop the high-grade zinc resources found there. This agreement could enhance Pasinex’s portfolio and lead to significant production opportunities.

