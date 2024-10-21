Pasinex Secures Zinc Exploration Deal in Türkiye

Pasinex Resources (TSE:PSE) has released an update.

Pasinex Resources has entered into an agreement with Aydin Teknik for the potential purchase of a lead-zinc operating license in Türkiye’s Yahyalı-Develi region. The area is known for its rich mineral deposits, and Pasinex plans to explore and develop the high-grade zinc resources found there. This agreement could enhance Pasinex’s portfolio and lead to significant production opportunities.

For further insights into TSE:PSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.