Pasinex Resources Reports Filing Delays

Pasinex Resources (TSE:PSE) has released an update.

Pasinex Resources Limited has announced a delay in filing its Q1 2024 interim financial reports, citing changes in their auditor in Türkiye and resulting delays from their joint venture audit as the primary reasons. The company is working to file the required documents by June 30, 2024, and in the meantime has applied for a voluntary management cease trade order to prohibit certain insiders from trading until filings are complete. This delay follows a previous delay in filing the company’s annual financial statements for 2023.

For further insights into TSE:PSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.