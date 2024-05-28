Pasinex Resources Continues to Navigate Filing Delays

Pasinex Resources (TSE:PSE) has released an update.

Pasinex Resources Limited has updated stakeholders on its management cease trade order (MCTO) status, indicating continued work on overdue annual and interim financial filings. While the MCTO restricts trading by the company’s CEO and CFO, it doesn’t affect other shareholders. The company expects to issue a cease trade order due to delays but continues to operate normally as it aims to fulfill filing requirements and revoke the CTO within 90 days.

