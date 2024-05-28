News & Insights

Stocks

Pasinex Resources Continues to Navigate Filing Delays

May 28, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pasinex Resources (TSE:PSE) has released an update.

Pasinex Resources Limited has updated stakeholders on its management cease trade order (MCTO) status, indicating continued work on overdue annual and interim financial filings. While the MCTO restricts trading by the company’s CEO and CFO, it doesn’t affect other shareholders. The company expects to issue a cease trade order due to delays but continues to operate normally as it aims to fulfill filing requirements and revoke the CTO within 90 days.

For further insights into TSE:PSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.