Pasinex Resources Braces for Trading Orders

May 31, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Pasinex Resources (TSE:PSE) has released an update.

Pasinex Resources Limited has disclosed its 2023 annual financial statements and anticipates the revocation of the Management Cease Trade Order imposed by the BCSC. Meanwhile, the company faces a potential Cease Trade Order due to the missed deadline for its first-quarter interim financial filings. Importantly, Pasinex has not adhered to standard reporting practices for mineral resources and does not plan to produce a compliant technical report.

