Pasinex Announces Interim Management Amid Legal Proceedings

May 29, 2024 — 08:35 am EDT

Pasinex Resources (TSE:PSE) has released an update.

Pasinex Resources Limited has announced interim legal measures concerning their Turkish subsidiary, Pasinex Arama ve Madencilik Anonim Sirketi’s joint venture, Horzum AS. An interim management trustee committee was appointed by the Turkish court due to Horzum AS’s expired board and inability to appoint new directors, while a second application for a fully authorized trustee remains pending. Despite these legal proceedings, Horzum AS continues its mining operations without interruption.

