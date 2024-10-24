Parvus Boosts Stake in Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC, reaching a total voting rights position of 6.679%. This marks a significant acquisition of financial instruments, elevating Parvus’s influence in the company. Investors may find this move noteworthy as it reflects active interest and potential strategic shifts in Flutter Entertainment’s governance.

