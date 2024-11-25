Parvis Invest Partners with Basecamp Resorts for Growth

Parvis Invest Inc (TSE:PVIS) has released an update.

Parvis Invest Inc. has expanded its investment portfolio by partnering with Basecamp Resorts to include high-growth opportunities in the premium hospitality sector. This strategic move allows Parvis investors to access unique, experience-driven real estate investments in Western Canada’s sought-after mountain regions. By diversifying into the hospitality asset class, Parvis strengthens its position as a leading private investment platform in Canada.

